Charles Oliveira’s "Born BMF" documentary on his YouTube channel, do Bronxs TV, reveals the medical prognosis that could have ended his athletic career before it even began.

In Episode 1 of "Road to UFC 326," the former UFC lightweight champion opens up about a childhood diagnosis that, by any reasonable measure, should have kept him from ever stepping inside a cage.

"The doctors said I couldn't even play soccer, so definitely from that point I already saw a BMF," Oliveira said. "The doctors said I couldn't even play a game of soccer. So definitely from there I already saw a BMF." For a Brazilian kid, being told he couldn't play soccer meant being denied the most basic rite of childhood. Oliveira saw something else in that moment: the first glimpse of the toughness that would define his career.

The Kid Who Couldn't Run

Charles Oliveira reflected on what those limitations meant for a child who simply wanted to move like other kids. “You can imagine, I was just a kid and I wanted to run, play...” he said.

The medical condition that barred him from basic physical activity makes his rise to elite-level MMA, featuring submission records, title runs, and now a UFC 326 main event against Max Holloway for the BMF title, all the more remarkable.

Where That Defiance Shows Up Today

The documentary captures how that refusal to accept limits manifests in his training camp. During a physical preparation session, the squad trades challenges without coddling. "Everyone does their own weight. If you're more of a man than us, that's fine," one teammate says. Another adds: "We're men here, bro." The exchange continues: "Come on, squad. Don't be shocked, uncle. We won't even be able to trade punches and get him after. Better leave it alone."

After training, everyone chips in, including Oliveira. “Good job, everyone. Just spray some alcohol on the mat, wipe it down, put away the weights, the bar, and the boxes, then we’ll take a photo and head out,” he instructs. The same athlete once told he would never be able to play soccer now leads a camp where no one is given special treatment.

From Medical Impossibility To March 7

The "Born BMF" series frames toughness as something forged in survival, not just competition. Oliveira's story embodies that thesis: a prognosis that should have ended his athletic dreams became the origin of a mentality that carried him to the top of the UFC—and now to a shot at the BMF title against former rival Holloway on March 7, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.