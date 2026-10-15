Charles Oliveira Claims He Can Snatch UFC Title Shot From Arman Tsarukyan For One Major Reason

Charles Oliveira believes his next performance could put him back in the lightweight championship picture, but the former titleholder may need to overcome more than just Diego Lopes to secure his desired opportunity.

Oliveira is scheduled to face Lopes at UFC 335 on December 12 in Las Vegas, with the BMF championship on the line. The Brazilian enters the contest looking to extend his winning streak to three and strengthen his case for another shot at the undisputed lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira Believes He Can Leapfrog Arman Tsarukyan

Speaking to MMA Fighting, “Do Bronx” addressed the division’s title picture and argued that his popularity could give him an advantage over Arman Tsarukyan, who is also waiting for his next championship opportunity.

I think Arman is there to fight for the title,” Oliveira said. “However, if we’re going to talk about name value, what do I think? I think I sell a lot more than Arman. So I could move ahead of Arman.

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Oliveira also pointed to uncertainty surrounding Justin Gaethje’s future as a potential factor in determining the next title challenger. If Gaethje decides to retire rather than defend the belt, the Brazilian believes a matchup with Tsarukyan would become the most logical option for the vacant championship.

There’s this thing with Gaethje, that he could retire. If he retires, there’s no other path to take. After this fight, it would definitely be me and Arman fighting for the title. So, in reality, without a shadow of a doubt, we’re waiting on a guy who needs to decide his next step,” he added.

“Do Bronx” claimed the BMF title with a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway at UFC 326. However, his grappling-heavy approach drew criticism from fans who felt the contest did not deliver the action expected from a BMF fight.

A victory over Lopes would give Oliveira another opportunity to make a statement, although the Brazilian will likely need a convincing performance to strengthen his championship argument.

The former lightweight champion is currently ranked No. 3 in the division and has won his last two fights. Lopes, meanwhile, is moving up from featherweight for the December matchup, adding another intriguing dimension to the contest.

Oliveira and Tsarukyan have already shared the Octagon. Their previous meeting took place at UFC 300 in April 2024, when “The Batman” earned a closely contested split-decision victory.