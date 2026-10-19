Charles Oliveira’s Message To Fans Calling Him Boring

Charles Oliveira isn’t changing his style to please critics of his BMF title win.

Oliveira took the belt from Max Holloway by decision at UFC 326 in March, grappling his way to the win. Some fans called the fight boring. He defends the title against Diego Lopes in the UFC 335 main event on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Oliveira told MMA Fighting that he laughs off the criticism.

Honestly, I laugh at this kind of stuff. Someone saying my fights are boring? Sorry, but you’d have to be pretty stupid to say something like that.

But I’m not here to please anyone. I’m here to go out there, fight, and win.

He believes nobody in the division has dominated Holloway the way he did.

‘Oh, but the BMF fight is about going there and breaking each other up.’ Then, honestly, brother, here’s the belt. Take it somewhere else. That belt is not for me.

Oliveira said he won’t stand and trade with Lopes just to see who falls first.

I’m not stupid. We have a huge team that’s studying Diego from every angle so we can put together a game plan for the fight.

Oliveira holds UFC records for most finishes, submissions and post-fight bonuses. He has finished 21 of his 25 UFC wins.