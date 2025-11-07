Former UFC world champion Chris Weidman has refused to rule out a return to mixed martial arts at some point in the future.

As we know, Chris Weidman was once the best middleweight on the planet. His two victories over Anderson Silva, as strange as they may have been, cemented him in that spot - before he went on to successfully defend the championship multiple times.

Now, there are multiple rumors when it comes to what Chris Weidman will do next, whether it be a boxing match against Silva or a run in the GFL, if it actually gets up and running again.

In a recent interview, Weidman spoke candidly about the possibility of him heading back into the cage.

Chris Weidman discusses MMA future

“I can’t see MMA happening if I’m looking at the landscape of MMA right now outside of the UFC,” Weidman told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know if I’d be able to get paid the type of money I’d want to get paid to put my body through that again. It would have to be the right fighter, you know guys that I have history with like a Luke Rockhold or something like that.

“It would have be really good money. I don’t know MMA is there right now at point to do something like that.”

“I think boxing probably has the best chances of delivering those types of purses and stuff,” Weidman said. “MMA, listen if I get the right call with the right kind of money and the right opponent — I love the game, I love to compete. I’m still in the gym all the time. I love training. I think I’m still really good so why not?”

Quotes via MMA Fighting