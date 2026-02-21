Claressa Shields (17-0) puts her undisputed heavyweight championship on the line against Franchon Crews-Dezurn (10-2) this Sunday, February 22, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The fight streams live on DAZN with the first bout at 4:30 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

It is a rematch nearly ten years in the making. The two first met in 2016 on the Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev undercard, when Shields won a four-round unanimous decision in both fighters' professional debuts. Women's boxing was still fighting for television dates back then. Sunday, nine belts sat on the table at Thursday's press conference.

What Shields Said

Shields made clear the rematch has been on her mind for years. "She was my motivation back then," Shields said at the press conference. "I knew from back then that she hit hard. That's what I noticed when I was 13."

The champion described building her entire training mindset around Crews-Dezurn before they ever turned pro. "When I ran, I thought about her. When I sparred in the ring, I thought about her. When I punched the bag, I thought about her."

Stylistic Breakdown

Shields is a sharp, technical boxer who establishes range with her jab and picks combinations behind quick feet. At heavyweight, punch selection and conditioning become critical late. The extra weight class tests stamina in ways that separate natural heavyweights from those moving up.

Crews-Dezurn is a physical inside fighter. She leans on opponents, works the body, and uses her head on the chest in close quarters. She holds unified belts at super middleweight and is moving up for this contest. Carrying that inside game over ten rounds against a bigger, unbeaten champion is the central challenge she faces Sunday.

What's at Stake

Sunday's bout is contested at heavyweight only — the super middleweight titles Crews-Dezurn holds are not on the line. A Shields victory consolidates the division further and gives her leverage heading into negotiations with mandatory challengers who are already in line.

Detroit has become Shields' home base. This is her fifth consecutive fight in Michigan and her fourth at Little Caesars Arena. She drew 15,600 for her last outing there in July against Lani Daniels. A similar crowd is expected Sunday night.