Colby Covington is actively negotiating with the UFC to secure a spot on the promotion's unprecedented White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026. The historic card will take place on the South Lawn of the White House, coinciding with both the United States' 250th anniversary celebration and President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

For Covington, a vocal Trump supporter, competing at the White House would represent the pinnacle of his fighting career. During his appearance on Hot Cakes & Hot Takes, he said:

I've been negotiating with the UFC for the White House card. You know, that's the one that I want," Covington said. "This would be the biggest fight I've ever had. To fight on the south lawn in front of the President would be the greatest honor of my career."​

Recent Fighting Activity

Covington enters these negotiations coming off a difficult loss at UFC Tampa in December 2024, where he was defeated by Joaquin Buckley via third-round TKO due to doctor's stoppage. The loss marked a setback for the former interim welterweight champion, who holds a 17-5 overall MMA record.​

During his UFC inactivity, Covington remained active by competing in a Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling match against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at RAF 5 in January 2026. The crossover wrestling event allowed Covington to showcase his NCAA Division I All-American wrestling credentials.​

Potential Matchup

Covington has identified Paddy Pimblett as his ideal opponent for the White House card, envisioning an American versus British rivalry that would resonate with the patriotic nature of the event.

I'd really like to fight with Paddy Pimblett. He had shown interest that he might want to come up a weight class to welterweight," Covington explained.​

The matchup would require Pimblett, who typically competes at lightweight (155 pounds), to move up to welterweight (170 pounds). Covington believes this makes sense given Pimblett's significant weight cuts, noting that the Liverpool fighter "weighs 200 [pounds]" between fights.

McGregor Fight Ruled Out

While speculation had swirled about various high-profile matchups for the White House event, UFC President Dana White has definitively shut down rumors of Covington facing Conor McGregor. White called such speculation "total BS" and indicated that official matchmaking meetings were underway.​

Event Details