Colby Covington Gets Technical Fall Win Over Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis put up a strong first period, but Colby Covington's All-American background took over, scoring a technical fall in the co-main event of RAF 07 in Tampa, Florida.

Danis looked for a takedown early, but Covington quickly got around him and tripped up Danis. Upon the restart, however, Danis tied things up at two by scoring a takedown. Covington picked up a couple of more points by making Danis step out. Danis, however, landed another takedown and tied the bout at four points apiece.

Covington got Danis down seconds into the second frame, landing four points pretty quickly. Covington got a front headlock and got behind Danis, bringing him down and scoring another two points.

Covington continued his second-period domination, scoring another four points to bring the bout to 14-4 in his favor, giving "Chaos" a technical fall win.

Colby Covington Dominates Dillon Danis In Second Period For Technical Fall Win

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Covington and Danis were both making their RAF debuts tonight.

This was Covington's first combat sports activity since losing to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa in December 2024.

Danis is 3-0 in MMA and the current Misfits MMA light heavyweight champion. Danis, a former training partner of Conor McGregor, also fought Logan Paul in boxing, getting disqualified.