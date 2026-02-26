Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis has been officially confirmed as the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov card on April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, streaming live on Netflix.

Benn enters with a record of 24-1 (14 KOs). Prograis, a former two-time world champion at super-lightweight with titles from both the WBA and WBC, comes in at 30-3 (24 KOs). The fight marks a weight class jump for Prograis, who is moving up from 140 lbs to welterweight.

Benn's Zuffa Boxing Debut

The bout represents Benn's first fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner — a one-fight deal reportedly worth $15 million. It comes just weeks after his high-profile split from Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, a departure that drew criticism from multiple figures in the sport. Benn also returns to familiar territory, having fought twice at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in his bouts against Chris Eubank Jr.

Despite the Zuffa branding, this card sits outside the promotion's standard Paramount+ series. The event is a Saudi-backed, Netflix-distributed stadium show promoted under The Ring banner with Turki Alalshikh's involvement. Zuffa is the promoter of record for Benn, but his deal is a one-off arrangement — similar to how the company has handled individual mega-fight deals rather than locking fighters into its regular rotation.

About Prograis

At 37 years old, Prograis is stepping up in weight following recent losses to Devin Haney and Jack Catterall. He did pick up a win over Joseph Diaz last August and is already in trash-talk mode ahead of the fight. Prograis has pointed out that the last time he fought in London, Benn was on his undercard — calling the rematch a "full-circle moment" and promising to "teach him a lesson."

Some critics have questioned whether a former super-lightweight stepping up in weight justifies the $15 million price tag attached to the co-main slot, but the matchup adds a compelling welterweight storyline to an already stacked card.

The Main Event

The card is headlined by Fury's long-awaited comeback — his first fight since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024 — against unbeaten Russian knockout artist Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs). The event also marks Netflix's first live boxing broadcast from the UK.