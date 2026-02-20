Conor Benn has sensationally left long‑time promoter Eddie Hearn and signed with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing in a move that immediately raises the stakes in White’s growing rivalry with traditional boxing power brokers.

The British star had spent his entire professional career under the Matchroom banner, but on Friday it was confirmed he has split from Hearn to ink a new promotional deal with Zuffa.

Benn paid tribute to his now‑former promoter in a statement, thanking Hearn and Matchroom “for everything they have done for me over the past decade” and calling the journey “beyond anything we could have imagined,” before adding that Zuffa Boxing presented an opportunity he “simply couldn’t refuse.”

The 24‑1 contender is coming off a career‑best win over Chris Eubank Jr in their November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has been linked with major fights against the likes of Ryan Garcia, Mario Barrios and Shakur Stevenson.

Zuffa Boxing vs. Matchroom

For White and Zuffa Boxing, landing Benn is a huge statement as the new outfit builds out its 2026 schedule and looks to challenge the sport’s established order.

The timing adds extra spice: in recent weeks White and Hearn have been trading barbs in the media, with White insisting he has faced “no resistance” entering boxing and Hearn blasting elements of the Zuffa product as “absolute complete dogshit” and White's conduct “disturbing.”

Now, one of Hearn’s most heavily pushed stars will walk to the ring under White’s banner instead.