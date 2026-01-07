Conor McGregor has reignited his rivalry with Floyd Mayweather, challenging the undefeated boxing legend to an MMA fight at the upcoming UFC White House event.

The former two-division UFC champion took to social media to call out Mayweather, sharing a throwback video from their 2017 press tour.

"Floyd Mayweather, when you are ready for that promised MMA bout, I am here," McGregor wrote. "The White House is nice in the summer, I heard. Just kidding Mike! Although I could fight both the same night. Floyd MMA? EASY. 10 seconds."

The callout references Mayweather's comments during their 2017 boxing match buildup, when he boasted "I'll whoop your ass in the Octagon." That bout generated 4.3 million PPV buys and over $600 million in revenue, making it the second highest-grossing fight in combat sports history.

McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His 18-month anti-doping suspension for missed drug tests expires on March 20, 2026 — clearing him for the confirmed UFC White House event on June 14.

However, Mayweather, 48, appears to have other plans. He's already committed to an exhibition bout against Mike Tyson scheduled for March 2026 in Africa. The boxing legend has never competed in professional MMA.

While Michael Chandler remains the expected opponent for McGregor's return, the Irishman clearly isn't ruling out more ambitious targets for the historic South Lawn showdown.