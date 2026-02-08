Conor McGregor praised Andrei Arlovski as a "hero" after the 47-year-old became BKFC heavyweight champion at KnuckleMania VI on Saturday night.

The BKFC co-owner took to his Instagram story to celebrate what he called the greatest night in bare-knuckle boxing history, with a record-breaking crowd of more than 18,000 fans packing the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Arlovski Delivers Emotional Post-Fight Speech

Arlovski defeated Ben Rothwell via third-round TKO in the main event to become a two-sport world champion — having previously held the UFC heavyweight title two decades ago.

The victory was remarkable enough on its own, but Arlovski's post-fight speech elevated the moment. The Belarusian, who has survived cancer three times, aimed a powerful message at anyone currently fighting the disease.

Guys, people who are in the battle right now with the f---ing cancer, don't f---ing give up," Arlovski said. "I'm a great f---ing example. Three times cancer survivor. Keep f---ing fight. Life is beautiful.

McGregor Pays Tribute on Instagram

McGregor reacted directly on his Instagram story, calling Arlovski a "hero" and celebrating the accomplishment. As BKFC's most prominent co-owner, McGregor has been instrumental in elevating the promotion's profile, and KnuckleMania VI delivered the company's biggest event to date.

The record-setting crowd of 18,000 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena underscored how far bare-knuckle boxing has come under McGregor's watch.

Arlovski's Remarkable Late-Career Renaissance

At 47, Arlovski continues to defy expectations. The former UFC champion transitioned to bare-knuckle competition and immediately captured championship gold, adding another chapter to one of combat sports' most inspirational careers.

With KnuckleMania VI setting attendance records and McGregor publicly championing its fighters, BKFC's momentum heading into the rest of 2026 has never been stronger.