Conor McGregor briefly sent the MMA world into a frenzy on Wednesday by posting — and then quickly deleting — a tweet confirming he had accepted a UFC fight offer. The Irish superstar posted on X:

I have been offered an opponent and a date and I accept. Waiting on my contract.

He deleted the post within minutes, but not before screenshots were captured and spread widely online. Notably, he did not reveal who his opponent would be or when the bout was scheduled to take place.

Conor McGregor's Road Back to the Octagon

The tweet comes just days after UFC CEO Dana White confirmed he had been building a fight card for a historic event on the lawn of the White House this summer. White later walked back his comments slightly, clarifying: "I didn't say it was done; I said the card was built." McGregor has been linked to the event and has publicly suggested the White House card could be his comeback stage.

Several names have surfaced as possible opponents for McGregor's return. Michael Chandler remains the most frequently mentioned, as the two were previously booked for June 2024 before McGregor withdrew with a broken toe. Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Nate Diaz have also been floated as potential matchups. Diaz recently told TMZ he wants the McGregor trilogy, and McGregor responded on Instagram hinting at the same.

McGregor hasn't competed since July 2021, when he broke his leg in the first round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He becomes eligible to compete again on March 20, after completing an anti-doping suspension stemming from three whereabouts failures.