Conor McGregor is back to complying with drug tests on demand, so much so that he's already the UFC's most-tested athlete through the first two months of 2026.

McGregor is currently serving an 18-month suspension for three whereabouts failures under the UFC Anti-Doping Program (CSAD). His suspension began retroactively on September 20, 2024, and expires on March 20, 2026 — meaning he's just weeks away from being cleared to compete.

The former champ-champ is eyeing a return at the UFC White House card on June 14, 2026, and reacted to a tweet listing the UFC fighters with the most anti-doping tests this year with his trademark nonchalance. "Well no surprise there. As always, the most tested," he wrote.

McGregor hasn't set foot in the octagon since suffering a gruesome leg fracture at UFC 264 in July 2021.

With UFC's biggest box office draw on the verge of eligibility, a McGregor return at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is looking like a very real possibility.