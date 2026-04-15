Conor McGregor Settles Multi-Million Proper No. Twelve Dispute With Artem Lobov Ahead Of Potential UFC Return

Conor McGregor has reached a settlement with former teammate and sparring partner Artem Lobov, bringing an end to a long-running multi-million euro legal dispute tied to the creation of the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.

The case, which was scheduled to begin trial at the High Court in Dublin, was resolved at the last minute following discussions between both parties on Wednesday. While the exact financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, the agreement closes a contentious chapter between two former close allies.

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Lobov had filed the lawsuit in November 2022, claiming he played a key role in the creation of Proper No. Twelve and was promised a 5 percent stake in the business.

The dispute centered on an alleged verbal agreement made in 2017, in which the 39-year-old Russian said he helped develop the concept, connect with distillers, and lay the groundwork for what would become a massively successful brand.

The former UFC two-division champion, however, denied the existence of any such agreement. McGregor maintained that, while Lobov had limited involvement in early discussions, the final product differed significantly in branding, structure, partnerships, and execution.

The financial stakes were substantial. "The Notorious" and his business partners sold their majority stake in Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits in 2021 in a deal reportedly worth around $600 million, with McGregor himself believed to have earned approximately $130 million from the sale.

During the legal proceedings, it also emerged that the Irishman had previously offered Lobov an ex gratia payment of $1 million in recognition of his limited contribution, an offer that was ultimately rejected.

As part of the settlement, a brief statement from the 37-year-old Dubliner was read in court:

I am satisfied that this matter has been resolved and I can focus on my training and this summer’s fight. I want to thank Artem for his hard work for my whiskey business.

Lobov, who was present in court, later confirmed he was content with the outcome, describing himself as “happy” with the resolution.