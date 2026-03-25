Conor McGregor's UFC Return Confirmed: 'Rumors Are True'

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has reignited speculation about his UFC return, expressing interest in competing again in 2026. 'The Notorious' who holds a 22-6 record, has been inactive since suffering a broken leg in his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

As per Ariel Helwani, McGregor's return is being targeted for July 11th during UFC International Fight Week. Helwani also reported that Max Holloway is being considered as a potential opponent for the Irishman's comeback fight.

Conor McGregor Teases Return

In a recent Instagram post, 'The Notorious' seemed to confirm recent rumors surrounding a potential comeback at the UFC’s International Fight Week event in July.

McGregor has been active on social media regarding his return plans. He posted and then deleted a message stating he had been offered an opponent and a date, which he accepted. More recently, McGregor indicated he is open to facing a "no name" opponent and urged the UFC to send him a contract.