MMA legend Daniel Cormier had once considered leaving a Russian reality TV show after a violent brawl involving a knife. The incident occurred during filming of ALF MMA, a reality show where Cormier and Jon Jones served as opposing team captains. The show, filmed earlier this year in Thailand, saw tempers flare and one fighter, Sergei, attempt to grab a kitchen knife during the altercation.

Cormier, a retired fighter, expressed serious concerns for the safety of those involved. Jones also felt the situation was too intense. The episode featuring the brawl was released on Tuesday.

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Cormier's Reaction to the Brawl

We’ve seen a few fights since we’ve been here, and this was by far the biggest fight,” Cormier said.

The situation escalated when Sergei, after being punched, “runs into the kitchen, and he wants to grab a knife. Because all he’s thinking about now is protecting himself. It was very intense.”

Cormier was so concerned that he considered leaving the show altogether.

It was really one of the most intense moments that I personally have seen, being a part of this show for two seasons now,” Jones said. “Sergei went to grab that knife and scared the sh*t out of everybody. Daniel Cormier, one of his assistants was really close to the situation, our female translator had to grab the knife from one of the guys. It was really intense, and I think for the first time, everybody on set kind of felt really unsafe.

Jones Steps In

Jones addressed the participants, urging them to calm down. He emphasized the importance of safety and the potential consequences of their actions. Despite the chaos, both Cormier and Jones ultimately remained on the show as coaches.