While he missed weight for the fight, Alex Perez managed to at least make a statement in a flyweight division matchup, pulling off a first-round finish of Charles Johnson at UFC 324 in what could be a UFC tenure-saving finish.

Perez managed to stun Johnson a couple of minutes into the fight, dropping him with a right-left combination. Perez managed to stay on Johnson, applying pressure and landing a couple of more stunning punches.

Perez faceplanted Johnson, which prompted a referee's stoppage in spite of (a stunned) Johnson's attempts to continue.

Perez entered this fight off back-to-back losses against Tatsuro Taira and Asu Almabayev.

Johnson has lost two of three now, but he's still 5-2 in his last seven.