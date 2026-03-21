"Crispy Hands" - Luke Riley Strikes His Way To UFC London Win

Luke Riley's boxing was on full display, as the young prospect scored another victory in the UFC by defeating Michael Aswell Jr. in the UFC London co-main event.

Aswell looked to bring pressure and take control right away. He landed a hard shot early on Riley and looked to press him by the fence to control the action there. Riley battled back, however, matching pressure and gaining momentum during the first round.

Riley continued to bring pressure in the second round to his benefit, not letting off on the gas and forcing Aswell to fight on the back foot. Aswell landed a few good shots in the third and looked to tie up Riley with his grappling, but it was for naught.

Luke Riley Bests Michael Aswell Jr. In UFC London Co-Main

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Riley, a Cage Warriors veteran, made his UFC debut in November at UFC Qatar, finishing Bogdan Grad.