Curtis Blaydes and Josh Hokit will collide in a heavyweight bout at UFC 327 on April 11, 2026, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The matchup pits a seasoned veteran against one of the division's most exciting undefeated prospects.

Blaydes Looking to Rebuild Title Momentum

Blaydes (19-5-0, 1 NC) enters the fight looking to re-establish himself in the heavyweight title picture. The 33-year-old Chicago native is a former top-five contender with 13 TKO victories on his record and most recently earned a split-decision win over Rizvan Kuniev at a UFC Fight Night event in June 2025.

Back-to-back losses to elite competition in recent years have made a convincing performance here essential if "Razor" wants to work his way back into championship contention.

Hokit Brings a Perfect Record Into the Biggest Fight of His Career

Hokit (8-0-0) is as clean as they come on paper — eight fights, eight finishes, zero decisions. "The Incredible Hok" has five knockouts and three submissions to his name and is coming off a first-round TKO of Denzel Freeman at UFC 324 in January 2026. Now 2-0 inside the Octagon, Hokit is ready to take the significant step up in competition that a fight with Blaydes represents.

A win over Blaydes would immediately vault Hokit into the top-15 heavyweight rankings and signal to the division that a new contender has arrived.

UFC 327 Card So Far

