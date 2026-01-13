Cyborg Doubles Down On Dakota Ditcheva Callout, Will Make 135 For Retirement Fight | MMA News

PFL | Cris Cyborg | Dakota Ditcheva Cyborg Doubles Down On Dakota Ditcheva Callout, Will Make 135 For Retirement Fight January 13, 2026 Jan 13, 2026 • Mike Reichlin Cris Cyborg has doubled down on her pursuit of Dakota Ditcheva for her retirement fight, responding directly to the PFL star's recent comments on The Ariel Helwani Show.

The 40-year-old featherweight champion took to social media to address Ditcheva's skepticism about the matchup, pledging to make 135 pounds for a superfight scheduled for fall 2026.

I can make 135 for a superfight in the fall @dakotadofficial," Cyborg wrote. "If this is a fight you want... there isn't a bigger fight that the @PFLMMA can put on for either one of us. I'm 40. My body carries much less muscle than it did when I struggled to make 140. I won't miss weight for my retirement fight." Loading tweet...

The callout comes after Ditcheva appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show on January 13, where she questioned the logic of facing Cyborg at a catchweight. The undefeated flyweight contender suggested the legendary champion should instead face Leah McCourt, who has been requesting the fight for years.

"Respectfully, she's not giving the fight. I am," Ditcheva said on the show. "I 100% would be the one who sells that fight more. It would be a superfight, but she's calling me out like she's picking me. She needs me."

Cyborg won the PFL featherweight title in December at PFL Lyon, submitting Sara Collins in the third round. The Brazilian legend has stated 2026 will mark her final year competing in MMA, making the choice of opponent for her farewell fight a significant decision for both her legacy and PFL's promotional plans.