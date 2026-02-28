Some felt that Damian Pinas would prove to be dominant in his UFC debut, and that proved to be true with a first-round finish of Wes Schultz that kicked off the UFC Mexico card.
Pinas came out firing from the opening minute, punishing Schultz with a series of leg kicks and working him over well with his boxing. After stuffing an early takedown attempt from Schultz, Pinas dropped him with a right hand, following up with some brutal ground-and-pound.
Back on the feet, Schultz continued to have no answer for Pinas. A solid one-two dropped Schultz and put the fight away.
"The Baby Yaga" improves to 9-1. This marked his UFC debut after a similar quick finish over Vitor Costa on Dana White's Contender Series this past fall.
Schultz also made his UFC debut in this fight. He, too, earned a contract on DWCS last season, submitting Mario Mingaj with the rare Suloev Stretch.