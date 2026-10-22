Did Dana White Really Fail To Recognize Alexander Volkov?

Dana White found himself in an awkward spotlight at the UFC 333 press conference after heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov appeared to catch the UFC CEO off guard with a question about earning a championship opportunity.

The Russian heavyweight, who has spent nearly a decade competing in the promotion and sits among its top-ranked contenders, approached the microphone during Thursday’s event in Abu Dhabi.

What followed was an uncomfortable exchange that left fans questioning whether White recognized the veteran fighter standing in front of him.

Dana White Appears Stumped By Alexander Volkov’s Title Shot Question

Volkov, who was not seated on the press conference dais, took the opportunity to ask reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski about becoming a UFC champion before turning his attention to White.

What should I do to become a UFC champion?” Volkov asked.

White responded by asking how many professional fights the heavyweight had competed in. “Drago” answered that he had 51 fights overall, including 19 under the UFC banner.

Volkanovski appeared to realize that White had not recognized the heavyweight and stood up to whisper something in the UFC CEO’s ear. The exchange continued before White eventually laughed off the situation, leaving viewers to wonder whether he had genuinely failed to identify the veteran contender or had been playing along.

In another account of the exchange, Volkov put his title aspirations more directly.

I want to become UFC champion. What should I do to get a title shot?” Volkov asked.

The UFC head honcho eventually pointed him toward UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, saying, “Talk to Sean [Shelby] and Mick [Maynard].”

The moment quickly attracted attention from MMA fans, with many criticizing White for seemingly failing to recognize a ranked heavyweight who has competed in the UFC for years.

Volkov holds a professional record of 40-11 and has established himself as a consistent presence in the heavyweight division. The 37-year-old has also recorded 14 UFC victories, making him far from an unfamiliar name among established contenders.