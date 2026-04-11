Dana White Announces Lewis vs. Hokit Added To UFC Freedom 250

Despite the previous announcement that there will be six fights for the UFC Freedom 250 card, a seventh has been added tonight after the UFC 327 performance of Josh Hokit.

In an announcement posted to social media during the event, UFC CEO and President Dana White announced that Hokit will compete on the UFC Freedom 250 card, taking on Derrick Lewis.

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Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit Added To UFC Freedom 250 At White House

Hokit competed in just his third UFC bout during UFC 327, going toe-to-toe with Curtis Blaydes. The two put on a bloody heavyweight slugfest, with the two wobbling one another throughout. Hokit landed the more effective strikes and got the win via decision.

Hokit, a former NFL player, won a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series last year. He then scored first-round finishes of Max Gimenis and Denzel Freeman in his first two UFC fights.