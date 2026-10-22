Dana White Clarifies Statement on Farid Basharat Exit

Dana White wants to clear something up about Farid Basharat.

Basharat was dropped from the UFC roster last week after his contract wasn’t renewed, despite a 7-0 record in the promotion and a spot in the bantamweight rankings. Days later, White suggested there’s “definitely a reason” when something like that happens.

Basharat fired back, denying that he turned down fights or was difficult to work with. At the UFC 333 press conference on Thursday, White said his comments were general and not aimed specifically at Basharat.

I’m glad you asked me that question. What I would like to clarify, I saw the kid on Instagram last week. When I was talking about why some guys get released, or their contracts don’t get renewed, I was just saying in general. I wasn’t pointing him out, specifically.

Some fans, and Basharat himself, believe the UFC is putting more focus on action fighters. Six of Basharat’s seven UFC wins came by decision.

That raised questions about Movsar Evloev, who has won all 10 of his UFC fights by decision. He challenges Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title on Saturday. White wouldn’t promise anything but said Evloev is in a good spot.