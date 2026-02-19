UFC president Dana White is pushing back at critics who are outraged by Sean Strickland’s "colorful" remarks this week, insisting that anyone offended by the controversial middleweight should stop asking him questions instead of demanding the promotion rein him in.

“If you get your feelings hurt that bad, you probably shouldn’t ask the kind of questions when you know the answer you’re going to get from Strickland."

That posture is now being stress-tested as Strickland’s comments are amplified by mainstream outlets like Variety, which framed the Houston media day appearance as a “bigoted tirade” that targeted women, LGBTQ people and immigrants.​

Instead of signaling a change in approach, White is doubling down on the idea that Strickland is an uncensored personality and that anyone offended by him should stop treating him like a reliable spokesman for the sport.

UFC, Paramount+ and the optics problem

The tension for the UFC is that Strickland is not just a random undercard fighter ranting on social media; he is a former champion headlining a Paramount+-streamed event that the company is actively promoting.

His tirade unfolded on an official UFC media platform, with UFC branding everywhere, and directly tied to a fight the promotion and its partners want fans to watch on Saturday.​

UFC's silence when reached for comment, combined with White’s “no leashes” rhetoric, paints the picture of a company willing to absorb reputational damage in exchange for the attention and viral clips that come with Strickland’s persona.

At the same time, Strickland’s opponent Anthony Hernandez has already addressed racially charged material involving Strickland in the build-up to UFC Houston, vowing to “torture” him in the cage after a racist post depicted Hernandez using stereotypical Mexican imagery. ​

For now, there is no indication that White plans to discipline Strickland over his latest comments, much less tell him to tone down his rhetoric.

With Strickland set to headline in Houston on Paramount+, the fallout from this week’s comments (and White’s refusal to distance himself from them) will loom over Saturday night’s broadcast.