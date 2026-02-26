Dana White recently shot down speculation about a potential schedule change for the landmark UFC White House event, confirming it is still set for June 14, 2026.

In collaboration with the U.S. government, the UFC has announced a historic, unprecedented event set for June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States and coincide with U.S. President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

Dana White Fires Back At UFC White House Date Change Report

Controversy erupted after Puck News reported that the UFC had moved its planned June 14 White House event to June 26, a claim quickly echoed by several major MMA outlets and gaining traction online.

Within hours, Dana White responded on his Instagram Story, shutting down the speculation and confirming there had been no schedule change, with the event still targeted for Sunday, June 14.

In the same post, the UFC CEO blasted the reports, writing that the “media is so full of sh*t.”

Loading tweet...

The UFC head honcho is overseeing the event, which was originally scheduled for July 4th but rescheduled to June for logistical reasons.

According to TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, the highly anticipated event is expected to feature 6-7 fights and will be simulcast on CBS and Paramount+.

Attendance will be limited to 3,000-5,000 on the South Lawn due to security, with no public tickets available.