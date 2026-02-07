Could an NFL superstar trade the gridiron for the Octagon? Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says Dana White and Hunter Campbell are believers.

Crosby: White and Campbell Are "Fully Convinced"

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Crosby revealed that the UFC brass have been vocal about their belief in his potential as a heavyweight fighter.

Hunter Campbell and Dana, they're hilarious, and they're fully convinced that by the year 2030 or 2031, I'm gonna be the heavyweight champion," Crosby said. "And I'm not the type of person who's gonna put a limit on what I'm gonna do and I definitely have certain things I want to do.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs around 255 pounds, did not dismiss the idea outright:

I'm never gonna close the door on opportunities so I truly don't know. My body has been through a lot but if it makes sense at the time and if it's in my heart and my soul, then I wanna go out there and compete, it might just happen, you never know. I love fighting. I have the power and speed.

YouTube video player

A Regular in the UFC Scene

Crosby is no casual observer of the sport. The Raiders star is regularly in attendance at UFC events and has built a strong relationship with White and the rest of the TKO Group brass. His comments come at a time when he is experiencing tension with his NFL team, fueling speculation about what his post-football future could look like.

NFL-to-UFC Crossovers Have Worked Before

The idea of a football player transitioning to MMA is not without precedent. Brock Lesnar famously crossed over from the NFL and won the UFC heavyweight championship, while current undefeated heavyweight Josh Hokit played for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers before building an 8-0 MMA record with two UFC knockouts. Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson, who signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, is also making waves in MMA.

That said, Crosby does not have a combat sports background, which would make the transition significantly more challenging than it was for Lesnar, who was an elite NCAA wrestler.

Could It Actually Happen?

At 28 years old, Crosby would still have time to develop MMA skills if he eventually leaves the NFL. His combination of elite athleticism, size, and explosiveness would give him physical tools that translate well to the heavyweight division. However, the gap between NFL physicality and high-level MMA technique remains enormous, and no pure football player without a wrestling or combat sports base has ever contended for a UFC title.