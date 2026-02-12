UFC CEO Dana White believes Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, could become a UFC heavyweight champion one day.

In an interview, Crosby mentioned that White and matchmaker Hunter Campbell are convinced of his potential.

The NFL star, who turns 29 in August, stands 6-foot-5 and weighs around 250 pounds, giving him the physical tools and likely the strength to develop into a respectable heavyweight if he commits to refining his fighting skills.

Crosby blends boxing and MMA drills into his NFL training routine and has even shared sparring rounds with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

You know, it's funny. Hunter Campbell and Dana, you know, they're hilarious," Crosby said. "They're fully convinced that by the year 2030 or 2031, I'm going to be the heavyweight champion.

Crosby is an established NFL standout with the Las Vegas Raiders, earning recognition as one of the league’s premier defensive forces, yet he has not closed the door on the possibility of pursuing a future career in the UFC.

MMA Uncensored posted about the potential switch on X: