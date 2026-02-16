Dana White criticized boxing promoters after Zuffa Boxing 03 on February 15, 2026, at the Meta Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. White believes his new venture is already dominating the boxing landscape, and can't believe how easy it's been so far.

During the post-fight press conference, White commented on the perceived lack of resistance from established boxing promoters to Zuffa Boxing's entry into the market. White said,

This is like beating up babies. I feel like I came in and I’m beating up babies. I expected more. I expected some pushback. I expected them to be more game. This is all way out of their league, like absolutely, positively out of their league. I’m actually a little shocked.

White added that Zuffa will not work with the four major sanctioning bodies and called Eddie Hearn's comments about a Zuffa belt "cringey."

The comments followed Efe Ajagba's (20-1, 14 KOs) TKO victory over former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (29-4-1, 26 KOs) in Round 4 (1:11). White also criticized WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán, calling him "the greatest P.R. guy for how fucked up boxing is."