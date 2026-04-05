Dana White Candidly Admits He’s No Longer Involved In UFC Fighter Contracts - 'This Isn’t Fun Anymore'

Dana White has taken another step back from day-to-day UFC operations, revealing that he is no longer involved in negotiating fighter contracts.

For years, the UFC CEO was seen as the central figure in contract discussions, often playing a direct role in some of the promotion’s biggest deals. However, as the organization has grown into a global powerhouse, his responsibilities have gradually shifted.

Dana White Steps Away From UFC Fighter Contract Negotiations

During a recent appearance on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton, White explained that the decision was intentional and long overdue.

I have completely removed myself from the negotiating part of fighter contracts,” White said. “I got to a point where, ‘This isn’t fun anymore, man.’ I’m lucky that I’m at a point in my life and in my career where I can just deal with the fun stuff that I like to do.

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The change reflects how much the UFC has evolved from its early days. The 56-year-old American businessman recalled a time when the promotion operated on a much smaller scale, allowing him to build close personal relationships with fighters such as Chuck Liddell, Matt Hughes, and later stars like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. Back then, fighters often turned to him directly, not just for business matters, but for personal support as well.

Today, with the UFC managing a massive roster and operating under the TKO Group umbrella, contract negotiations have been delegated to other executives within the company. While White did not specify who now handles those responsibilities, the shift signals a broader restructuring behind the scenes.

Despite stepping away from negotiations, the UFC head honcho remains heavily involved in shaping the promotion’s direction. He continues to serve as the public face of the UFC and plays a key role in major decisions related to events and overall strategy.