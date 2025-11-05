UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the possibility of him retiring at some point in the future.

As we know, Dana White is one of the hardest workers in all of combat sports. While he has certainly made more than a few enemies over the years, he's also been instrumental in building the Ultimate Fighting Championship into the juggernaut that it is today. There are always going to be critics, but in terms of business success and financial gain, he has been able to achieve some great things throughout the course of his career.

As is the case with many figures in positions of power for this long, people constantly wonder about what life will be like once Dana White steps away from the limelight. In recent times he has suggested that he wants to keep going for as long as he possibly can, which isn't surprising given the work ethic that he has consistently shown.

In a recent workout video with Luke Elsman, Dana White spoke about those who have previously said to him that he could have retired a long time ago.

Dana White discusses his future plans

“When I was younger, older people used to say, ‘When I retire, I’ll be drinking Mai Tais on the beach,’ etc.

“I go on great vacations — after 10 days, I’m sick of drinking, I’m sick of all this sh*t, and I’m ready to get back to the grind.

“I’m always thinking about how to make the business bigger and bigger every day.”

Quotes via Home of Fight