UFC CEO Dana White is scheduled to go live on Instagram later today (Tuesday, January 13) for what the promotion is billing as a "special announcement."

Loading tweet...

Has Dana White Been Disinterested in UFC?

The announcement comes just one day after MMA journalist Ariel Helwani devoted a segment of his show to criticizing White's recent media appearances, calling him "disconnected and disinterested" in the UFC product.

Helwani specifically pointed to White's CBS Mornings appearance promoting the upcoming Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes fight, noting the UFC CEO failed to mention Harrison's two-time Olympic gold medal credentials while calling it "the greatest female fight of all time."

YouTube video player

Paramount+ added fuel to the speculation by responding to UFC's announcement tease with an eyes emoji, strongly suggesting the news involves the promotion's new streaming partnership. UFC officially transitioned to Paramount+ on January 1 as part of a $7.7 billion, seven-year deal that eliminates the traditional pay-per-view model.

UFC 324, set for January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will mark the first live event of the Paramount+ era. The card features Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title and Harrison defending her women's bantamweight championship against returning legend Amanda Nunes.