Dana White Drops Major Update On EA UFC 6 Release With Multiple Covers In Works

Dana White has officially confirmed that EA Sports UFC 6 is set to release later this year, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding the next installment in the franchise.

The announcement came during a recent appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream on Kick, where White also revealed that key elements of the game have already been finalized.

Dana White Confirms UFC 6 Release And Multiple Covers

While discussing the upcoming title, White disclosed that the cover work has already been completed and that fans can expect more than one version of the game.

Did we announce the covers yet?” White said. “I was working on a cover that we were gonna do, but then we ended up going with the original plan we were going to go with.

He further clarified that the process had just recently wrapped up.

I didn’t even know it wasn’t announced yet… I literally just got done with it three days ago.

White then confirmed the key detail fans had been waiting for.

Yeah, [we’ll see UFC 6 this year], and there will be two covers.

Although no official names have been confirmed, speculation around the cover athletes is already gaining traction.

During the stream, Ross guessed that Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev could be featured. White’s reaction strongly hinted that the guess wasn’t far off.

Adin Ross X Dana White! (FULL STREAM)

Pereira, a former two-division champion, was recently seen filming promotional content with EA Sports, further fueling speculation about his involvement.

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The update aligns with recent online reports of the game appearing for pre-order in select international markets, suggesting that an official rollout could be approaching sooner than expected.

As per Mike Straw of Insider Gaming the UFC 6 could feature changes to certain gameplay mechanics, while the grappling system is expected to remain largely similar, likely with refinements rather than a complete redesign.

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What To Expect From UFC 6 After UFC 5’s Evolution

The previous installment, EA Sports UFC 5, launched in October 2023 and introduced several notable upgrades that elevated the gameplay experience.

The game featured cinematic replays that highlighted key fight moments with improved lighting and visual fidelity. It also brought in new animations for ground-and-pound sequences, including elbows and body strikes, along with expanded striking options such as spinning attacks and calf kicks.

Additionally, the Frostbite engine played a major role in enhancing realism, delivering more detailed fighter damage and a more immersive presentation overall.

With UFC 6, expectations are that EA Sports will build on that foundation rather than overhaul it completely. Early indications suggest a major shift in gameplay mechanics, while the grappling system may remain largely similar with refinements for smoother transitions.