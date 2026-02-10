UFC President Dana White has confirmed that matchmaking for the historic White House fight card is officially underway, with fights expected to be finalized by this weekend.

White responded to speculation about the June 14 event on Instagram, clarifying that the official matchmaking meeting begins today with UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard flying in specifically for the session.

"White House matchmaking meeting is tomorrow. Mick Maynard flying in tomorrow for it. We will have fights dialed in by this weekend," White stated.

According to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, the White House card will feature approximately six to seven fights rather than a traditional full UFC lineup.

The event is scheduled for the White House South Lawn with an expected live attendance of 3,000 to 4,000 people.

The limited number of bouts has fueled speculation about which fighters will make the exclusive card, with names like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria, and Colby Covington in mix for possible spots on the card.

The June 14 event represents an unprecedented moment in combat sports and United States history.