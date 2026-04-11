"The D'Arce Knight Rises" - Vicente Luque Submits Kelvin Gastelum

Vicente Luque found himself in some early trouble, but he was able to gather himself up and battle back to drop and submit Kelvin Gastelum during the UFC 327 prelims.

Gastelum came out on the front foot early, trying to pressure Luque with single shots. Gastelum brought Luque to the fence and pinned him there before scoring the takedown. Gastelum troubled Luque, holding him for a while and attempting a choke.

Luque, however, was able to work his way out of Gastelum's grasp. Despite Gastelum's strong chin, Luque landed a strong right uppercut that dropped him. Luque then held Gastelum down on the ground for a bit before locking in a D'Arce choke to score the submission.

Vicente Luque Submits Kelvin Gastelum At UFC 327

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Luque rebounds from back-to-back losses to Kevin Holland and Joel Alvarez, improving to 3-3 in his last six.