Darren Till Drops Massive Career Update After Unbeaten Boxing Run

Darren Till has officially brought his stint with Misfits Boxing to an end, closing the chapter on a successful run in the influencer boxing scene.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger confirmed the split via social media, revealing that the decision was made amicably after a productive year with the promotion.

"The Gorilla" competed three times under the Misfits banner in 2025, picking up wins over Anthony Taylor, Darren Stewart, and Luke Rockhold. His victory over the former UFC middleweight champ also saw him capture the inaugural bridgerweight title, capping off an impressive unbeaten run.

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Despite the success, Till made it clear that the time had come to move on.

I’ve got a very big announcement to make: I’ve parted ways with Misfits on really good terms,” Till said on Instagram. “I’m thankful for the 12 months I had with them and the three fights I had [where] I became champion. As I said, on extremely good terms. I’ve got nothing but love for Misfits and the owners and promoters, and all of the people who work behind the scenes. It’s time to try my hand at something else.

The 33-year-old Liverpudian's departure comes after he rebuilt momentum outside the UFC, having been released from the promotion in early 2023. His transition into boxing provided a fresh platform, and his performances suggested he still has plenty left to offer in combat sports.

Darren Till Teases 'Massive Announcement' After Misfits Exit

While confirming his exit, Till also hinted that his next move is already in motion and could be revealed very soon.

Not a lot of people wanted to fight me,” Till said. “It was getting really hard to get fights, so in the next few days, I’m going to have a massive announcement. Some massive news. I’m sure you’re all going to be excited to see what I’m going to announce.

And I just want to say thanks again to Misfits. Thanks to everyone involved, and I’ll probably be back there soon as well. This is not the end of it with Misfits.

Although "The Gorilla" did not disclose specific details, his comments suggest that he is exploring new opportunities, which could range from a return to MMA to another high-profile venture in combat sports.