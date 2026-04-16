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Dean Garnett Puts Ciaran Clarke's Lights Out With Spinning Elbow

ByThomas Albano

After coming up just short of a PFL Europe title last year, Dean Garnett returned to the win column in highlight fashion, scoring a spinning back elbow knockout of Ciaran Clarke.

Garnett looked to take control early, going into the center and working a mix of leg kicks and body strikes. Clarke, meanwhile, focused on his own body strikes, looking to answer Garnett's attacks.

Near the fence, Clarke looked to get inside. Garnett responded by landing a highlight spinning back elbow that cracked and dropped him.

Dean Garnett KOs Ciaran Clarke At PFL Belfast

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Garnett competed in the 2025 PFL Europe season, defeating Tuomas Gronvall and Jan Cieplowski before losing to Baris Adiguzel.

This marked Clarke's PFL debut, as well as his first professional MMA loss. He was 10-0 entering this fight, having spent all of his time as a pro with Bellator before the promotion's purchase and folding by the PFL. He had most recently fought Gronvall, winning by decision.

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