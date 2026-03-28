Demetrious Johnson Joins UFC Hall of Fame 2026 Class

One of the greatest MMA fighters ever, let alone the man who innovated the flyweight division, Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will now officially be inducted into the ufc-hall-of-fame" class='tag-link'>UFC Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made during the main card broadcast of UFC Seattle, with "Mighty Mouse" in attendance. Johnson will be a part of the Hall of Fame's Modern Wing.

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Demetrious Johnson To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame

Johnson made his professional MMA debut in 2009, going 5-1 before being brought into the UFC after its acquisition of the WEC.

Johnson won his first two UFC fights before falling to Dominick Cruz in an attempt to capture the UFC bantamweight title in October 2011.

In 2012, Johnson dropped in weight and entered the UFC's new flyweight division. After battling Ian McCall to a draw, he defeated McCall in a rematch before a controversial decision over Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152 to become the inaugural champion.

That started a legendary run for "Mighty Mouse," where he placed his name into the UFC's record books. During his run between 2012 and 2018, he made 11 consecutive successful defenses, the most in UFC history. It's also the second-most successful defenses in promotion history, only behind Jon Jones.

He's not only been in the most UFC flyweight title fights, but Johnson also has the most victories via submission in UFC title fights with five. Johnson's highlights in his title run include a literal last-second submission of Kyoji Horiguchi at UFC 186, a finish of Henry Cejudo at UFC 197, and his flying armbar win over Ray Borg at UFC 217.

Johnson lost the title against Cejudo at UFC 227 via split decision before being "traded" to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. After winning the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix, Johnson was finished by Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021.

Johnson won the ONE flyweight title in a rematch with Moraes in August 2022. He then won their trilogy bout in May 2023 in what ended up being the final fight in Johnson's career, retiring as ONE flyweight champion.

Johnson joins a 2026 UFC Hall of Fame class that includes Dominick Cruz and the UFC 248 bout between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.