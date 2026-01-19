Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has weighed in on the heated exchange between Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker, suggesting the Liverpool fighter's comments about Hooker's mother were inappropriate but that the subsequent response went too far.​

Pimblett sparked controversy during an interview with The MMA Guru when he criticized Hooker's grappling abilities using a crude analogy involving Hooker's mother.

Bisping acknowledged the comment was out of bounds while offering context about regional humor. "You've got to remember he's a lad from Liverpool where they do have a great sense of humor, but also it can be a little cutting, it can be a little bit dark, and he was speaking to another English guy," Bisping said. "I'm not defending the fact that he brought up Dan Hooker's mom – he should not have done that. But in the context it wasn't that bad. He never said anything too bad. He was basically just talking about the grappling of Dan Hooker."​

Hooker responded on social media by referencing Pimblett's friend Ricky, who died by suicide in 2022. The New Zealand fighter wrote "RIP Ricky" in a post that questioned whether Pimblett was a good friend. Bisping called the response understandable given the circumstances.

"Dan came out with a response and said, 'I thought we were mates. Obviously you're not a very good mate, are you? #PaddyTheBaddy. RIP Ricky.' And that is having a dig at one of his friends that ended his own life," Bisping explained. "Paddy's not happy with that and that is a disgusting comeback, it is. But given what Paddy said, it's like the gloves are off. All's fair in love and war."​

The former champion emphasized that bringing up mothers rarely ends well in combat sports. "Any time you bring up the mothers it never ends well," Bisping said.

"Men's health and mental health is a huge issue – a tremendous amount of men pass away every year via suicide and it's not a laughing matter – but as I say, Dan Hooker was offended, he was pissed off, very angry and emotional."​

Bisping outlined potential matchmaking scenarios stemming from the feud. Pimblett faces Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 on January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hooker meets Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 325 in Sydney one week later.

"If Paddy beats Gaethje he becomes the interim champion. After that, Dan Hooker's off his radar – he will not get to fight Dan Hooker," Bisping said. "But if Paddy loses – if he loses – I think we might see this fight happen pretty quickly."​

Regarding acceptable boundaries in trash talk, Bisping was clear about where lines should be drawn. "You don't talk about families and you certainly don't talk about mothers and you certainly don't make fun of people that have passed away," he said. "Leave all that off the table. Talk about them, their looks, their fights, the way they dress – whatever you want – just leave all that out of it."​

Despite the controversy, Bisping noted the exchange benefits Pimblett's profile. "It does make it spicy, it does give people like me something to talk about and it certainly makes the matchmaking interesting," he said. "Whether people love him or hate him, they're all going to tune in to watch him."