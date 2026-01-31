Dom Mar Fan put on a strong performance at UFC 325, defeating Kim Sang-wook to claim the Road to UFC season 4 lightweight tournament championship.

The first round was a grappling-heavy battle, with Kim getting pressure and backing Mar Fan up to the fence. Kim got Mar Fan to the ground and got to his back, but a failure to get both hooks in resulted in Mar Fan gaining control on the ground. Kim, however, would retake the grappling edge in the round's later stage, including when the two worked back to the feet.

The two traded throughout the start of the second round, but Kim slowed down as the round went on. Mar Fan got the action to the ground, near the fence.

Mar Fan landed a number of head strikes on Kim, who didn't show the greatest defense there and was busted open around both sides of his face by the end of round two. Mar Fan brought out some good inside shots and prevented Kim's takedown efforts in the final round, as he cruised to a unanimous decision win.

Kim entered tonight's final with a 13-3 record, including a loss to Rongzhu in last year's Road to UFC tournament. He reached tonight's final with finishes of Daichi Kamiya and Yawei Ren.