One of the greatest bantamweights the MMA world has ever seen, "The Dominator" now gets to finally claim his rightful place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Dominick Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion, has been named as the first inductee of this year's UFC's Hall of Fame class, to be inducted into the hall's Modern Wing.

The announcement was made officially at the conclusion of the UFC 324 prelims.

Cruz made his professional MMA debut in 2005, becoming a key figure in Rage in the Cage early in his career. He'd make his way over to the WEC in 2007, losing a featherweight title fight against Urijah Faber in his promotional debut at WEC 26.

Cruz would win the WEC bantamweight title at WEC 47 by defeating Brian Bowles. He'd defend the WEC title against Joseph Benavidez and Scott Jorgensen before becoming inaugural UFC champion when 135 was introduced into the UFC following the UFC-WEC merger.

Cruz defended the UFC title against Faber and Demetrious Johnson, but injuries forced him to vacate the title in January 2014 without fighting in 2012 and 2013.

Cruz successfully returned to the Octagon at UFC 178, knocking out Takeya Mizugaki, before defeating T.J. Dillashaw to regain the bantamweight title in January 2016. He'd defend the title against Faber at UFC 199 before losing to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207.

After three years away from the Octagon due to injuries, Cruz came back again in 2020, falling short in a bantamweight title fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249. Cruz scored decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz before getting knocked out by Marlon "Chito" Vera at UFC San Diego in August 2022.

Cruz announced his permanent retirement from the Octagon in early 2025 after injuries prevented him from fighting Rob Font.