While plans are still being discussed and yet to be revealed for the UFC White House event next summer, it sounds like U.S. President Donald Trump will not be the only VIP from the political world present.

Per a new report from Variety, which discusses the start of David Ellison's time with Paramount, a pre-fight dinner is expected to be held by Trump and UFC CEO and President Dana White at some point in the lead up to the card.

The report notes that "dignitaries from around the world will attend a dinner and then head to the Octagon, the eight-sided ring where the main event will play out. Trump and UFC CEO Dana White are spearheading the telecast."

The targeted date of the event is Sunday, June 14, 2026, to coincides with Trump's 80th birthday. That date, however, is not set firm at this time.

Dinner With Dignitaries Expected As Part Of UFC White House Festivities

The UFC event on the White House lawn is to be a part of a series of events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

Trump first announced the plans for this card during a speech this past July 4th, with the UFC confirming plans to hold such a festivity. White has been adamant about this card going down as one of the biggest in the history of the promotion -- promising several big names to be a part of the event.

Fighters such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have put their names in the hat to potentially headline the card.

The event will reportedly have a limited in-person audience and is presumed to be one of the CBS-broadcasted cards as part of the new UFC-Paramount broadcasting deal that begins in 2026.