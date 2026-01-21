Donn Davis, the founder of the Professional Fighters League, announced Wednesday that he is stepping down as chairman of the organization he built from the ground up eight years ago.

Davis, 63, posted a statement on X reflecting on his tenure and expressing gratitude to employees, investors, fighters, and fans. "I gave you everything I've got," Davis wrote.

The departure caps a stunning executive shakeup at PFL in January 2026. Former CEO Peter Murray and longtime president Ray Sefo have also parted ways with the promotion in recent weeks. According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, PFL has also laid off several long-time employees.

Davis acquired World Series of Fighting in 2017 and transformed it into PFL, launching in 2018 with its signature season format featuring $1 million championship payouts. Under his leadership, PFL expanded globally, acquired Bellator in November 2023, and signed former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

The timing is notable as PFL's ESPN broadcast deal is set to expire at the end of 2026. Former Time Warner executive John Martin was brought in as CEO in late 2025 to guide the promotion through this critical period.

On the same day as Davis's announcement, PFL revealed new funding from Knighthead Capital Management and 885 Capital, along with a new nine-member Board of Directors.

PFL's 2026 season kicks off February 7 in Dubai.