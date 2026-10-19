Former UFC Middleweight Champion Eyes Two-Division Glory After Revealing Championship Plans

A former UFC middleweight champion is determined to conquer a second weight class, but he wants to settle unfinished business before taking on a new challenge.

Dricus du Plessis plans to reclaim the middleweight championship before moving up to light heavyweight, where he believes he has the physical attributes to compete for another UFC belt.

The South African discussed his ambitions during a recent appearance on The Sias Du Plessis Show, expressing confidence that he can capture gold at 205 pounds as well.

Dricus du Plessis Makes Bold Two-Division Championship Claim

I want to get my belt back and eventually go up to 205 (pounds) and go test myself there. And I’m certain that I’ll be a champion. I’m big enough for that division, and I’m certain I can be champion at that division as well,” du Plessis said.

In pounds, it’s 45 pounds that I’m cutting,” he said. “Even more sometimes from where I walk around outside of a camp to fight. It’s ridiculous. It’s crazy. But my team is great. We’ve done this for many years. We got it down to a science. I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘No, it’s good for you.’ It isn’t. But, I mean, getting punched in the head is also not good for you. So, I made my choices, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

Beyond the Octagon: Dricus du Plessis at Home

The former champion lost his middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in August 2025, but returned to the win column against former welterweight king Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City in July. His immediate focus remains on getting back into contention at 185 pounds, although his comments suggest he has little intention of limiting his ambitions to one division.

Du Plessis previously brought an aggressive style and plenty of verbal fireworks to his title reign, making him one of the division’s most compelling personalities.

“Stillknocks” has not committed to a specific opponent for his next outing, instead expressing interest in whoever can help him move closer to another title opportunity.