Dustin "The Hanyak" Jacoby turned his UFC Vegas 113 post-fight interview into a political statement Saturday night, calling out President Donald Trump for a fight opportunity at the rumored White House event in June 2026.

Following his second-round TKO victory over Gianni Vazquez at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Jacoby made headlines not just for extending his knockout streak to three fights, but for using the broadcast platform to request a spot on what has been speculated as a White House Fight Card tied to Trump's re-election celebration tour.

White House Fight Request Goes Viral

"I would love nothing more than to get an opportunity to fight at the White House in June," Jacoby told interviewer Paul Felder in the Octagon. "I hope to God that's a performance bonus."

The light heavyweight framed his request as the culmination of a 16-year professional career representing the United States in combat sports. "Not only would I like to fight at the White House in front of President Trump, I'd love to play a round of golf with him," Jacoby added, extending the political alignment beyond competition.

The comments positioned Jacoby among the first UFC athletes to explicitly campaign during a post-fight interview for participation in a politically symbolic event. Jorge Masvidal previously discussed the significance of a potential White House fight as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity for the son of immigrants.

Technical Finish and Mental Resilience

Before the political turn, Jacoby provided insight into the finish itself. He described confusion at the TKO stoppage, initially believing referee Dan Miragliotta had already stopped the contest before realizing Vazquez was still defending.

"I'm bulletproof mentally," Jacoby said, referencing his composure after a recently canceled trip to Australia. The statement reinforced the self-belief that has fueled his recent knockout streak.

The victory at 1:42 of Round 2 marked Jacoby's third consecutive knockout, strengthening his case for higher-profile matchups in the light heavyweight division.

Faith and Patriotism as Core Themes

Opening his interview with a faith-based acknowledgment, Jacoby credited his "Lord and Savior Jesus Christ" for the victory. He described feeling "thankful, blessed, and relieved" after the finish, signaling both physical exhaustion and emotional closure.

The combination of religious language, patriotic framing, and political callout created a distinct narrative that separates Jacoby from typical post-fight interviews. Whether the White House event materializes remains speculation, but Jacoby's public campaign positioned him as a vocal supporter willing to merge athletic identity with ideological expression.

UFC President Dana White has maintained a longstanding friendship with Trump, and the promotion's warming relationship with the administration could theoretically support such an event. Other fighters including Natalia Silva have also expressed interest in competing at a White House venue.

Jacoby's callout adds momentum to the White House fight speculation while simultaneously raising his profile in a crowded light heavyweight division seeking new contenders.