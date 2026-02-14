Dustin Poirier suffered a broken toe during a training session on February 14, 2026, at American Top Team in Florida.

Poirier showed off the injury on social media. "Broke my damn toe today," he wrote, accompanied with a video showing off the mangled toe. An audible gasp can be heard from his training partners when he gives them a good look at the damage.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion is still training regularly, leading to the injury. Poirier, who has a professional record of 30-10 with one no contest, retired after his fight against Max Holloway.