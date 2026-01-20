Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is settling into retirement with a new nickname, a new physique, and a fresh perspective on life after combat sports.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on Monday, the Louisiana native opened up about his transformation from elite lightweight contender to what he jokingly calls "Peptide Papi."

Poirier, who retired in July 2025 following a decision loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318 in New Orleans, has been hitting the weights hard at his home gym, which he has christened "The Silly Goose Fitness Club." The 36-year-old, who spent most of his career cutting down to 155 pounds, now weighs around 187 pounds and admits he probably couldn't pass a USADA test.

"I'm Peptide Papi, man. I don't think I can pass a drug test," Poirier told Helwani during the interview. "I'm lifting probably five, six days a week. I built a gym at my house – the Silly Goose Fitness Club, we're not taking applications."

The weight gain is a significant shift for a fighter who struggled with weight cuts throughout his career. Poirier explained that the constant need to make 155 pounds, and 145 pounds prior to his lightweight jump, prevented him from bulking the way he wanted to.

"I've worked out my whole life, but I was always conscious of putting on too much weight, couldn't eat too many calories, couldn't lift too heavy, because making 155 was never easy," Poirier explained. "Now that I don't have to make weight, I can eat all the carbs and calories I want, I can lift heavy. I'm just trying to see where my body balances out at."

In the context of performance enhancement, athletes sometimes use peptides to stimulate muscle growth, increase strength, and speed up recovery from training. These compounds are banned by most sports organizations, including the UFC's USADA anti-doping program.

The Lafayette native has been training alongside his friend Kyle at his home gym five to six days per week, embracing the freedom to build muscle without worrying about weight classes or USADA testing. Before his retirement fight, Poirier had joked with ESPN about getting "on steroids" once USADA stopped knocking on his door.

Dustin Poirier on Sobriety

While the physical transformation has been visible on social media, Poirier also addressed a more serious aspect of his retirement journey. In November, he posted cryptically about "soul searching" and making changes, later clarifying in the comments that he was committing to sobriety. During his interview with Helwani, Poirier provided context for that decision.

"I had retired and had so much time on my hands, and I'm always battling something in my mind," Poirier said. "I've always drank alcohol growing up, but it was celebratory – vacation, get-togethers, things like that. Now I'm retired and I'm sitting at home and I can have a drink every day. I don't have to wake up and run miles, I don't have to wake up and go to the gym or be somewhere. I just wanted to pull back from drinking."

Poirier emphasized that he does not have an alcohol problem but wanted to stay ahead of potential issues. He completed roughly 40 days of sobriety leading up to New Year's, when he had champagne to celebrate. The former fighter explained that he enjoys bourbon and whiskey but recognized the danger of slipping into daily drinking habits without the structure of training camps.

"I'm not going to be sober my whole life – for New Year's I drank champagne – I just wanted to take a step back because that can get ugly quick," Poirier said. "We've seen it before. When your hands are full every day trying to be the best at something and then boom, it's gone, you're retired, you have a lot of time on your hands. I just wanted to be smart."