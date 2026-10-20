Eddie Hearn Flames Dana White After Shakur Stevenson Shockingly Walks Away From Zuffa Boxing

Eddie Hearn is enjoying every second of Zuffa Boxing’s latest setback, with Shakur Stevenson’s sudden departure giving the rival promoter fresh ammunition in his ongoing feud with Dana White.

Stevenson secured his release from Zuffa Boxing without fighting for the promotion, just months after signing what was considered one of its biggest deals.

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The development has raised questions about Zuffa’s ability to retain elite boxing talent, and Hearn wasted little time taking a swipe at White’s handling of the situation.

Eddie Hearn Calls Shakur Stevenson’s Zuffa Exit Embarrassing

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn admitted he initially thought the news was a publicity stunt because he struggled to believe a promotion could lose its biggest signing before arranging a single fight.

I thought it was a publicity stunt, to be honest with you,” Hearn said. “Like, until Shakur’s team called me, messaged me last night, I thought it was all just some kind of stunt for an announcement, because it was so bad, so embarrassing, so humiliating for Zuffa, that I thought it can’t be real.

The Matchroom chairman claimed the announcement immediately triggered a flood of messages from people discussing the promotion’s future. He then questioned how Zuffa could sign a pound-for-pound boxing star and let him walk away without ever competing under its banner.

Hearn also turned White’s promises about Zuffa making history against him, sarcastically suggesting the promotion had achieved something unprecedented by signing a fighter without giving him a fight.

When Dana White says about the history that Zuffa is gonna make, the body of work that you’re going to see by the end of the year, one thing I will give it to Zuffa: they have made history there by actually signing a fighter and never giving him a fight,” Hearn added.

Hearn’s criticism comes amid a prolonged public feud with White, who entered the boxing business through Zuffa Boxing in partnership with Turki Alalshikh and Saudi entertainment company Sela.

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The British promoter has repeatedly questioned whether White and his team understand the sport’s promotional landscape. Stevenson’s exit has strengthened Hearn’s argument that fighters should prioritize meaningful competition and consistent activity over the appeal of a lucrative promotional deal.

Hearn pointed to Devin Haney as another example, praising the former undisputed lightweight champion for choosing a deal with DAZN rather than joining Zuffa. He suggested Stevenson could now follow a similar path after securing his release.