Shakur Stevenson Abruptly Leaves Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing After Frustrating 3-Month Stint Without A Fight

Shakur Stevenson has officially parted ways with Zuffa Boxing after just three months, ending his short-lived relationship with Dana White’s promotional outfit after failing to secure a fight during his time with the company.

The undefeated four-division world champion announced his departure on his YouTube channel, revealing that he had spent eight weeks preparing for bouts that never materialized.

“Killa-Kur” said he was not holding anyone responsible for the breakdown but had decided to take control of his career by becoming a free agent and launching his own promotional company.

I’ve been working my ass off, staying focused,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been in camp for eight weeks preparing for fights I was told would happen but have not happened.

He added that his request to leave had been approved over the weekend, officially making him a free agent.

SHAKUR SECURES RELEASE FROM ZUFFA

Shakur Stevenson Explains Why He Left Zuffa Boxing

Stevenson signed with Zuffa Boxing in July, a major addition for the promotion led by White and Turki Alalshikh. However, more than three months later, he still had no confirmed fight on the calendar.

The 29-year-old insisted that his decision was not driven by personal animosity toward the company.

I’m not mad at anyone, but I requested to be released from Zuffa Boxing and over the weekend my request was granted,” Stevenson said. “I’m officially a free agent.

Talks for a potential showdown with WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney failed to produce an agreement, with disagreements over weight and rehydration clauses reportedly complicating negotiations. Discussions involving WBA junior welterweight champion Gary Antuanne Russell also failed to progress.

Stevenson last fought on January 31, defeating Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York. The victory earned him The Ring and WBO junior welterweight titles and made him a four-division world champion.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson | Fight Highlights | DAZN Boxing

Rather than immediately signing with another outfit, Stevenson plans to establish his own promotional company while remaining open to working with other promoters and broadcasters.

This time I want to tell the fans and tell everybody that’s in the public that I am now taking my career into my own hands and I’m starting my own promotional company,” he said. “I’m willing to work with other promoters and anybody else out there that is serious about my career.

His immediate focus remains on securing major matchups at lightweight or junior welterweight, where he wants to face the best available opposition.