UFC legend Frankie Edgar has expressed concerns about Charles Oliveira's mindset ahead of his rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 326.

Oliveira (36-11-0, 1 NC), the No. 3-ranked UFC lightweight, is set to challenge BMF titleholder Holloway in the main event of UFC 326 in Las Vegas on March 7. "Do Bronx" aims to regain the lightweight title, which he lost after missing weight before his victory over Justin Gaethje in 2022.

Frankie Edgar Doubts Charles Oliveira's Hunger

During a recent appearance on The Bohnfire podcast with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Frankie Edgar stated that while he sees Max Holloway on a resurgence, he isn't sure if Charles Oliveira still has the same drive he once had.

I think Holloway is on a tear, kind of like a resurgence a little bit,” Edgar said. "[Lightweight] is definitely his weight class now. I think going down to 145 [pounds] was too taxing on him.

Oliveira, I don’t know, sometimes you just wonder,” he continued. “He had such an up-and-down type of career until he became the champion, and you just wonder if he’s still hungry. That’s what I wonder. I feel like Holloway is still chasing the bone.

Oliveira most recently competed at UFC Rio in October, where he secured a dominant second-round submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot. Before that, “Do Bronx” suffered a brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in his third attempt to capture the lightweight title.